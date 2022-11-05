1
Nigerian billionaire Otedola hires private yacht worth $3m a week for 60th birthday

Otedola Yacht.png Otedola on a yacht

Sat, 5 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, has been spotted in a Christina Onassis super-luxury yacht with his family to mark his 60th birthday.

According to reports, the yacht costs $3 million a week to charter.

"The yacht is one of the world’s largest sea vessels and it has been Otedola’s dream to ride in the yacht," the daughter of the billionaire, CuppyMusic wrote on her Twitter page.

Otedola was spotted with his daughters, Cuppy Music, Temi and future son-in-law Mr. Eazi while enjoying some meals on the yacht in a viral video.

A Facebook user Iyen Na Nice detailed the total worth of the billionaire’s celebration as follows.

“The Master suite comprises 5 large spaces including a dining, a walk wardrobe/dressing room, 2 large bedrooms & a restroom.

“He flew in 2 Gulfstream private jets alongside his wife & kids from their London residence to Vernice Italy to board the yacht. He added that Otedola and his family will be on board the yacht for a month, he noted in a Facebook post.

He also noted that the billionaire will be touring cruising regions of Monaco, Mykonos, Ibiza, St. Barth's, British Virgin Islands, Bahamas, Barbados & Cuba.

“The yacht comes with a helipad & a bell 427 helicopter; they'll fly the helicopter from the helipad to the city centers wherever the yacht berths. Asides from paying €750k per week, translating to €3m for the one-month cruise, they'll spend an additional €1m which is $970k on Utilities for the Duration of their Cruise. €3m is about N2.2B, and $970k is about N776m.”

“So the billionaire is Splashing N2.9B on his 60th birthday cruise,” he said.

According to Forbes, Otedola’s net worth stood at $1.18 billion as of 2016.





