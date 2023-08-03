Nigerian businessmen understand showbiz better than Ghanaians – Beverly Afaglo

Beverly Afaglo

Ghanaian actress and TV personality Beverly Afaglo Baah known in showbiz as Beverly Afaglo says Nigerian businessmen understand the showbiz industry better than their Ghanaian counterparts

According to Beverly Afaglo, the kind nature of Nigerian millionaires forced some Ghanaian actors and actresses, including her to relocate to Nigerian to join the movie industry some years back.



“The positive side is that moving to Nigerian made us rich because Nigerians understand the show business.



"They understand the showbiz in the sense that, there is no single Nigerian millionaire who will invite you to their event without giving you something.” Beverly Afaglo told Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

Comparing Ghana on the same matter, Beverly Afaglo told Kingdom FM that, the story is absolutely different back home.



“The Ghanaian millionaire will tell you to bring your friends to their wedding without paying anything, forgetting that, you spend money to look good. If she is a woman she would pay a make-up artiste to make her look good, maybe GHc500, 300.



"She will come and sit there, waste her time as well to grace you event. Then all you could do is take pictures with the celebrity, have fun and that’s all. A Nigerian will never do that,” she narrated.