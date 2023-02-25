0
Menu
Entertainment

Nigerian celebrities cast their votes in the ongoing 2023 general elections

Nigeria Celebs2.png Some celebrities spotted at their various polling stations

Sat, 25 Feb 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerians have turned out in large numbers to fulfill their civic duties at the ongoing presidential and national assembly elections.

Celebrities have also flocked to their local polling units to cast their votes.

Paul Okoye of P-square fame, BBNaija star Beauty Tukura, actresses Kate Henshaw, Ifu Ennada, Chioma Akpotha, Omoni Oboli, Chidi Mokeme, Adunni Ade, Ugezu Ugezu, Toyin Abraham, Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Blessing Obasi, Stan Nze, Jemima Osunde, among others, have taken to social media to share photos and videos of themselves at their polling units to cast their votes.

Out of the 18 presidential candidates, four are leading the race for the Nigeria general election.

They include Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

See posts below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Funke Akindele Bello (@funkejenifaakindele)









Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich