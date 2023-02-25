Nigerian celebrities cast their votes in the ongoing 2023 general elections

Some celebrities spotted at their various polling stations

Nigerians have turned out in large numbers to fulfill their civic duties at the ongoing presidential and national assembly elections.

Celebrities have also flocked to their local polling units to cast their votes.



Paul Okoye of P-square fame, BBNaija star Beauty Tukura, actresses Kate Henshaw, Ifu Ennada, Chioma Akpotha, Omoni Oboli, Chidi Mokeme, Adunni Ade, Ugezu Ugezu, Toyin Abraham, Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Blessing Obasi, Stan Nze, Jemima Osunde, among others, have taken to social media to share photos and videos of themselves at their polling units to cast their votes.



Out of the 18 presidential candidates, four are leading the race for the Nigeria general election.



They include Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).



See posts below:





COME OUT AND VOTE !!!????️ ????‍????‍????????️????‍????‍???? A NEW NIGERIA IS POSSIBLE ????????✊????❤️ pic.twitter.com/WMqYp1wOIL — Rudeboy (@rudeboypsquare) February 25, 2023

Arrived...

Waiting...

May our labour not be in vain...@inecnigeria officials yet to arrive.

Will be giving updates.

Share yours too... pic.twitter.com/rYFOtlaJpO — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) February 25, 2023

My People, please come out and vote!!! We can do this!! It is very Possible!!! Please come out and vote!!! pic.twitter.com/ignLznnJYK — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) February 25, 2023