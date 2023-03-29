Nigerian comic star Basketmouth thanks Ghana for his success

Basketmouth

According to Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth, he owes Ghana a debt of gratitude for contributing to the success of his career.

The Nigerian comic star, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, spoke on Accra-based Hitz FM's Andy Dosty-hosted morning programme, Daybreak Hitz.



The event that shot him to international fame and success took place in Ghana, he recalled.



“I owe you guys [Ghana] a certain level of my growth," the award-winning comic said. "The first big show that sold me to the world I did it in Ghana."



It was during this event, he explained, that he did the acclaimed ‘Two Things Involved’ joke.



"That performance was what sold me,” Basketmouth admitted.



The comic and music executive since his Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) performance has not ceased to eulogise Ghana. He has even produced a comic show dubbed 'Ghana Jollof' which captures the story of two Nigerians moving to Ghana.

Also, Basketmouth has a song with Ghanaian Highlife star Kwabena Kwabena titled 'Ghana Jollof'.



“I have always tried to integrate my art with Ghana,” he remarked to Andy.



Basketmouth returns to the AICC with his latest performance titled ‘Unprovoked’ and is slated for Saturday, April 8.



The father of three will be taking 'Unprovoked' to North America from June to July.



He has also revealed via a tweet that he will be retiring from comedy in five years' time.



"I’ve got 5 more years before I drop the mic… and I intend to make every single year count," he said, announcing his Basketmouth Cancel Culture Tour scheduled between February 1 and March 30, 2024.