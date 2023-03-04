Nigerian fashion designer turns heads with her stunning birthday photos

Toyin Lawani, the fashion designer

Toyin Lawani, the fashion designer extraordinaire, celebrated her birthday in grand style with a stunning display of six unique looks that left fans in awe.

Her first look was a bold and daring skull angel ensemble, featuring a heavily embellished mini dress with intricate feather details and a petal-designed flounce covered in white face masks.



She completed the look with a crystal-like headpiece and striking white boots that added an extra touch of glamour to the outfit.



For her second look, Lawani went all out with a dramatic pot-inspired dress that showcased multiple spoons on the bust.



The designer paired the dress with a matching pot-like headpiece, complete with the word 'king' emblazoned on it, to create a truly regal and unforgettable look.



Her third and fourth looks exuded sultriness and versatility, respectively. Lawani stunned in a gold-draped outfit that accentuated one side of her derriere, leaving admirers spellbound.

She then switched it up with a 4-in-1 transformer dress, showing off her self-proclaimed title as the "king of transformers."



The ensemble included a ballgown, a fitted dress, straight pants, and shorts, allowing Lawani to demonstrate her creativity and versatility as a fashion icon.











Lawani's fifth look was an ode to nature, as she sported snake-like ornaments that wrapped around her body, evoking a Garden of Eden vibe.

She posed against a backdrop of lush greenery in a red-lit area, creating a captivating visual spectacle.



Finally, Lawani capped off her birthday celebration with a playful and humorous look, featuring fried chicken wings. The outfit included balloon sleeves embellished with wings, a corset bodice, and a skirt covered in drumsticks, showcasing her ability to have fun with fashion.



In summary, Toyin Lawani's birthday looks were a true reflection of her creativity, versatility, and exceptional fashion sense, leaving fans and admirers awed and inspired.

















Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:







Watch the latest episode of E-Forum





Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:







ADA/OGB