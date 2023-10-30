Nigerian journalist reveals worst date experience with Ghanaian actress

Popular Nigerian investigative journalist, David Hundeyin has shared an account of his most frustrating dating experience with a Ghanaian actress.
Taking to his Twitter handle, he revealed that in 2021, after a promising first date through Tinder, he arranged a second date at East Legon. But things took an unexpected turn when the actress brought her cousin along, who ordered expensive food.
"Matched with this Ghanaian actress on Tinder back in 2021 and had a nice first date. Second date I took her to Citrus Lounge, East Legon. Madam showed up with her FAT cousin who proceeded to order the priciest seafood on the menu and STUFF her face, talking throughout." he stated.
While the identity of the Ghanaian actress in question wasn’t disclosed, his narration triggered the debate on relationships and dates in many societies.
check out the tweet below
Matched with this Ghanaian actress on Tinder back in 2021 and had a nice first date.
Second date I took her to Citrus Lounge, East Legon.
Madam showed up with her FAT cousin who proceeded to order the priciest seafood on the menu and STUFF her face, talking throughout. https://t.co/S7WcXpSedz— David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) October 29, 2023
ID/SARA
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below