Nigerian journalist reveals worst date experience with Ghanaian actress

Popular Nigerian investigative journalist, David Hundeyin has shared an account of his most frustrating dating experience with a Ghanaian actress.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he revealed that in 2021, after a promising first date through Tinder, he arranged a second date at East Legon. But things took an unexpected turn when the actress brought her cousin along, who ordered expensive food.



"Matched with this Ghanaian actress on Tinder back in 2021 and had a nice first date. Second date I took her to Citrus Lounge, East Legon. Madam showed up with her FAT cousin who proceeded to order the priciest seafood on the menu and STUFF her face, talking throughout." he stated.



While the identity of the Ghanaian actress in question wasn’t disclosed, his narration triggered the debate on relationships and dates in many societies.



— David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) October 29, 2023

