Nigerian leaders are cursed – Ama K Abebrese

Ama K Abebrese

Ghanaian actress Ama K Abebrese has said that Leaders in Nigeria have cursed themselves as they sit aloof and watch their own people being killed by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit of the Nigerian Police Force.

Nigerians have over the past weeks embarked series of peaceful protests dubbed #EndSars to decentralize a social movement against police brutality in Nigeria.



This has triggered reactions around the globe with many personalities including some world leaders calling for calm and asking the Nigerian Government to intervene.



Adding her voice Ama K Abebrese said: “Those leaders in Nigeria have blood on their hands and they have cursed themselves with their horrendous murderous actions.”

She added that shedding the blood of your own people and living unconcerned is an act of evil and that is exactly what the leaders of Nigeria are.



