Nigerian man causes a scene after his ₦1.5 million allegedly went missing

A Nigerian man has been caught putting on a show after he reportedly went to his bank and figured out that his money was no longer in his account.

In a video shared on Instablog9ja, the angry man climbed on top of the banking counter where he removed his shoes and clothes before sitting comfortably.



His action was considered a protest to get the bank to return his money to his account.



While the man put on the unexpected display at the bank, customers stood aloof. Officials, however, tried to get the man to descend from the top of the counter.



Although the bankers tried to use words to coerce the man, it fell on deaf ears. He subsequently made himself comfortable on the counter.



The man's action has evoked thoughts on social media.

A social media user said, “Access Bank na thief... Them go just remove money from a person's account like say na their money. Me I have closed the account tipetipe.”



A second advised, “Please, never use your main business account for POS or card transactions. Have separate savings account that you will not put more than N50,000 in it for POS or CARD transactions. I feel so sorry for this man .”



“This man no get action sha. I will bring gas & pot too! Will start cooking in their presence they will know what’s up & act fast,” a third expressed.







