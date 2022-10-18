2
Menu
Entertainment

Nigerian man causes a scene after his ₦1.5 million allegedly went missing

Video Archive
Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Nigerian man has been caught putting on a show after he reportedly went to his bank and figured out that his money was no longer in his account.

In a video shared on Instablog9ja, the angry man climbed on top of the banking counter where he removed his shoes and clothes before sitting comfortably.

His action was considered a protest to get the bank to return his money to his account.

While the man put on the unexpected display at the bank, customers stood aloof. Officials, however, tried to get the man to descend from the top of the counter.

Although the bankers tried to use words to coerce the man, it fell on deaf ears. He subsequently made himself comfortable on the counter.

The man's action has evoked thoughts on social media.

A social media user said, “Access Bank na thief... Them go just remove money from a person's account like say na their money. Me I have closed the account tipetipe.”

A second advised, “Please, never use your main business account for POS or card transactions. Have separate savings account that you will not put more than N50,000 in it for POS or CARD transactions. I feel so sorry for this man .”

“This man no get action sha. I will bring gas & pot too! Will start cooking in their presence they will know what’s up & act fast,” a third expressed.



ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment
Akufo-Addo taken out of context – NPP
Akufo-Addo continues to make illogical statements - Citizen Kofi
Threats to vote against NPP in 2024 don’t frighten me – Akufo-Addo declares
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer