Nigerian musician Zlatan shows his tattoo of Ghana's Kwame Nkrumah

Nigerian singer Zlatan's tattoo of Kwame Nkrumah

Nigerian singer and songwriter Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael popularly known by his stage name Zlatan Ibile has got social media users especially Ghanaians talking after he put his latest tattoo on display.

The “Lagos Anthem” crooner took to Twitter and Instagram to share pictures of the new tattoo he has acquired.



The tattoo which pays homage to respected African leader Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is boldly drawn on his chest.



Alongside the magnificent tattoo was a tonne of eye-catching jewellery that the singer was flaunting ranging from his custom-made Zlatan chain as well as his expensive wristwatch.



Being a Nigerian artiste, many would have expected that Zlatan would have had a picture of a Nigerian hero or founder on his chest but the singer rather chose to honour the founder of the Republic of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah.

The singer is yet to disclose the motivation behind his decision to have the late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah tattooed on his chest but some Ghanaians and many other Africans are singing praises of the artiste.



