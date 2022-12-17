Nigerian netizens call out Stonebwoy for allegedly shading Wizkid

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Ghana's Dancehall musician Stonebwoy was in Doha, Qatar to make the nation proud as the only artiste from the West African state to have performed at the FIFA Fan Festival at the ongoing 2022 World Cup.

Stonebwoy on December 16, took to his Instagram Stories to share photos and videos from his meet-up with Nigerian singer, Davido.



The two expressed great joy and were also captured jamming to their 2020 collaboration, 'Activate'.



Stonebwoy's appreciation message to Davido, condemned unnecessary pride and ego, a move some Nigerians on social media have termed a jab at Wizkid who recently released his fifth studio album titled 'More Love, Less Ego'.



Stonebwoy's harmless caption read: "We see what we see... But we know what we feel. Positivity Reality & LOVE alone lives here... fire burn Ego And Unnecessary Pride @davido × @stonebwoy."



The singer who is winning big for Ghana on the world stage is yet to respond to the allegations or clarified his true intention.



Meanwhile, Davido will feature at the closing ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in the match between defending champions France and Argentina on Sunday, December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.

The Afrobeats singer, together with Trinidad Cardona and AISHA, were featured on the official 2022 World Cup soundtrack titled Hayya Hayya (Better Together).



