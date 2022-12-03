Nigerian rappers are broke - Wizkid

Award-winning Afrobeat singer, Wizkid

Nigerian rappers have received a bombshell from one of their own. According to multiple award-winning Afrobeat singer, Wizkid, rappers in Nigeria are broke.

"Broke boys! Can't believe ya'll broke boys really thought Biz Wiz will talk about y'all, wow!" Wizkid posted on Snapchat.



The singer's contention has caused an uproar in the Nigerian rap community, with some rappers calling out Wizkid for making what they describe as a reckless statement. One of the fiercest responses to Wizkid's post is a tweet by Nigerian rapper Ycee.



Ycee, who took to his Twitter page to respond to Wizkid, said the singer's comments about rap are senseless because rappers are working so hard to stay afloat despite no financial support from anyone.



"The thing wey Wiz dey do no make sense. Rappers work so hard in an industry that does not even favour them. No funding. No support. No nothing. And you wanna make fun of that? Nah G. That is not it," Ycee tweeted.

Wizkid's barrage of attacks on the rap community sterns from an earlier interview he granted to 10magazine, where he opined that rap music is dead.



"I don't listen to rap – that sh*t is boring to me. It's dead now; it's tired. These guys do the same sh*t, rap on the same beats' same flows," Wizkid stated.



DQ/ESA