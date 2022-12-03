3
Menu
Entertainment

Nigerian rappers are broke - Wizkid

Wizkid New 2 Award-winning Afrobeat singer, Wizkid

Sat, 3 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian rappers have received a bombshell from one of their own. According to multiple award-winning Afrobeat singer, Wizkid, rappers in Nigeria are broke.

"Broke boys! Can't believe ya'll broke boys really thought Biz Wiz will talk about y'all, wow!" Wizkid posted on Snapchat.

The singer's contention has caused an uproar in the Nigerian rap community, with some rappers calling out Wizkid for making what they describe as a reckless statement. One of the fiercest responses to Wizkid's post is a tweet by Nigerian rapper Ycee.

Ycee, who took to his Twitter page to respond to Wizkid, said the singer's comments about rap are senseless because rappers are working so hard to stay afloat despite no financial support from anyone.

"The thing wey Wiz dey do no make sense. Rappers work so hard in an industry that does not even favour them. No funding. No support. No nothing. And you wanna make fun of that? Nah G. That is not it," Ycee tweeted.

Wizkid's barrage of attacks on the rap community sterns from an earlier interview he granted to 10magazine, where he opined that rap music is dead.

"I don't listen to rap – that sh*t is boring to me. It's dead now; it's tired. These guys do the same sh*t, rap on the same beats' same flows," Wizkid stated.

DQ/ESA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin