Nigerian sets world record for most steps climbed with football on the head

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Tonye Solomon, a Nigerian man, achieved a Guinness World Records title by climbing a 250-foot (76-meter) tall radio mast while balancing a football on his head.

Tonye embarked on the feat after walking an impressive 60 kilometers (37 miles) with a football on his head from Amassoma to Yenagoa in Bayelsa State, Nigeria.



His incredible achievement came after skepticism arose regarding the authenticity of his initial 60-kilometer journey.



To silence doubters and inspire others, Tonye decided to set a unique record.



He aimed to break the record for the "Most Steps Climbed on a Ladder While Balancing a Football on the Head."



Tonye spent two months in rigorous training, dedicating all his free time to practice until he felt confident in his abilities. During the record attempt, he remained composed and focused, ascending 150 steps to the top of the towering mast in just 12 and a half minutes.

A sizable crowd, including radio presenter Fish Jombo, gathered to witness this extraordinary feat.



Tonye's determination was evident as he successfully completed the climb, triumphantly throwing the football down at the summit and celebrating with a fist pump.



Reflecting on his achievement, Tonye expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Civil Defense Bayelsa State Command for granting him access to their facility for this exceptional endeavor.



Tonye is affiliated with the Chukwuebuka Freestyle Academy, led by Chukwuebuka Ezugha, which has nurtured several record-breaking talents, including Kid Eche, Vincent Okezie, Victor Richard Kipo, and Confidence Kipo.



