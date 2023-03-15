Nigerian singer expresses frustration over exclusion from Sarkodie's 'One Million Cedis' music video

Sarkodie captured beside Ink Boy

Nigerian musician Ink Boy has expressed his disappointment at missing out on appearing in Sarkodie's music video for their collaboration on "One Million Cedis".

The track was originally featured on Sarkodie's 2022 "Jamz" album, and Ink Boy claimed that he had begged the Ghanaian rapper for the opportunity to appear in the video several times, but was repeatedly turned down.



Ink Boy took to Twitter to express his frustration, stating that he only became aware of the video's release when he was tagged in some posts on March 13.



He also emphasized that he had worked tirelessly on every song he contributed to and felt that he deserved to be shown genuine love and appreciation for his efforts.



While acknowledging that his comments might be seen as ungrateful, Ink Boy remained firm in his belief that he deserved more opportunities to showcase his talents.



"Sincerely I know this might come off weird and people will tag me as ungrateful, but I put blood and sweat into every song, and I deserve to be shown genuine Love, but it's Sad [heartbreak] King @sarkodie I literally beg for every small chance to show myself, but e Dey decline," he wrote.

