Nigerian superstar Wizkid spotted in Ghana

Nigerian musician, Wizkid

Nigerian musician and CEO of Starboy Entertainment, Wizkid, has landed in Ghana for a special hangout moment and studio recording section with Legacy Life Entertainment’s King Promise and his manager Killbeatz.

In a video that is making waves online, King Promise was seen happily filming their meeting with Wizkid as he paid them a surprise visit at the studio.



The CEO of Legacy Life Entertainment and renowned music producer, Killbeatz was also captured in the short video.

See the video below as we wait for that banger they are probably cooked at the studio.



