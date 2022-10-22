Nigerians appreciate talent than Ghanaians - Panji Anoff

Film Producer and Founder of Pidgen Music, Panji Marc Owooh Anoff

Film Producer and Founder of Pidgen Music, Panji Marc Owooh Anoff, popularly known as Panji Anoff has described Nigeria’s rise in showbiz to their level of support and appreciation of talents as compared to Ghanaians.

“Nigerians are more appreciative of talents than Ghanaians,” Panji asserted.



Speaking on Showbiz A-Z with George Quaye, Panji further opined that it will take a long time for Ghana to reach the level of Nigeria and South Africa when it comes to the reach of Afrobeats.



“Nigerians and South Africans are going to lead the Afrobeats charge because they have the structures and the population”, he enunciated.



The London-born Ghanaian was quick to add that afrobeat is the music genre which can take African sound to the global stage.

“Afrobeats is our biggest window of opportunity to get unto the world stage,” he concluded.



Panji also responded to questions about the evolution of Ghanaian music.



DQ/ESA