Nigerians do better quality music than Ghanaians - M3nsa

British-Ghanaian rapper, M3nsa

British-Ghanaian rapper and singer, Mensa Ansah, also known as M3nsa has stated that Nigerian music is of higher quality than Ghanaian music.

He said this in a life interview with Joy News where he shared his views on the challenges and opportunities facing Ghanaian artists.



M3nsa lamented the state of the Ghanaian music industry, saying it lacks capital and quality compared to the Nigerian music industry.



According to him, Ghanaians are streaming more Nigerian music than their own, because Nigerians are making better music with more investment and more time.



“We just don't have any capital. Like, when it comes to streaming numbers, Ghanaians are streaming more Nigerian music. These are facts. I'm not saying this. I've got people in Spotify and Apple Music, and this is the fact we're not a stronghold on the streaming platforms.



“Nigerians are making better music than Ghanaians. They are making better quality music because they're investing more money and more time. There's more of an understanding of the importance of arts, but also in an entrepreneurial way,” he said.

He cited what he had observed as a drop in quality when he hears DJs playing Ghanaian music after Nigerian music, especially in terms of mixes and production.



M3nsa, however, observed that there are a few artistes who are doing interesting things, but the majority of them have a "I don't care" attitude towards their craft.



“Sometimes when I go out and I hear, like, DJs playing and they play Nigerian songs and they switch to Ghana music, the quality just drops in terms of mixes, in terms of production, there are a few artists who are doing interesting things, but I feel like our whole attitude towards the whole thing is almost like, don't care,” he shared.



He attributed this to a lack of entrepreneurial spirit in the Ghanaian music industry, which he said Ghana started but failed to grow further.



He said it is also unfair to compare Ghana to Nigeria because Nigeria has a much larger population and market, which gives them more advantages and variety.

He called for more support and funding for the Ghanaian music industry and urged Ghanaian artists to improve their quality and creativity.



“There's an entrepreneurial spirit that's going on there that I feel like Ghana started, but we got to a point where we just couldn't grow it any further in saying all of this.



“It's also a little bit unfair to compare Ghana to Niger because we're talking about a people with a population of 230,000,000 and we are in the region of 31 million?



“So when it comes to numbers, the size of the country is what, like five times bigger? And so if they decide to stand behind their music, they're going to make more noise, there's going to be more variety, there's going to be more entrepreneurial spirits or entrepreneurial success,” he said.



Watch the video below

‘????????Nigerians make better music than Ghanaians????????’ – M3nsa



Before you run with this caption, hear the man out. He puts it in context. @mensamusic talks about the approach to production and other fine details that make up a song, which, of course, include capital injection.



He,… pic.twitter.com/NDIkZjwFrq — Kenneth Awotwe Darko (@TheKennethDarko) January 1, 2024

ID/OGB

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.