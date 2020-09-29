Nigerians don’t have rappers - Amerado

Rapper, Amerado

Ghanaian rap artiste Amerado Burner has stated that Nigerians do not come close to Ghanaians when it comes to rap music.

The rapper was speaking to MzGee on the New Day on TV3 on Monday, September 28.



The artiste, when asked who had better rappers between Ghana and Nigeria, said: “Nigerians don’t have rappers, do they? Big respect to MI but all their rappers have turned to singers. When it comes to rap there is not a match. Ghana got it.”



The rapper also shared his thoughts on the profitability of the rap music genre.

“Our biggest artiste in Ghana is Sarkodie and he’s a rapper. Rap music sells. It all depends on how you present it.”



He further urged Ghanaians to show support for the Kumerican trend, which is currently making waves in Ghana and beyond.



“We all have to support the Kumerican trend. I’m a Kumerican and I’ll always be proud of it. If you can’t support it don’t condemn it. This trend is really helping us (Kumasi based rappers)”.