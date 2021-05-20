Nigerians don’t heavily rotate our music like we do – Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

There have been calls for radio presenters and DJ’s to strictly promote Ghanaian music instead of prioritizing songs from Nigerian and other foreign countries.



It is believed that the Nigerian entertainment industry solely promotes their artistes by constantly playing their songs across all media platforms. The case is however different in Ghana as the taste for Nigerian music sometimes overshadows the songs produced in the country.



Music lovers have associated this phenomenon with the support industry players in Nigeria provide for each other by putting their local content above all others coming in from the various African countries.

Celebrated Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy, who has been able to break through the Nigerian music industry has indicated that their songs are not widely played on Nigerian radio stations.



In an interview on HitzFM monitored by GhanaWeb, he intimated that songs by Sarkodie, Yaw Tog, and Gyakie were doing well in Nigeria when he last visited the country for a media tour.



“Even in my absence I see lots of rotations but the thing is that it is not expected to be as heavy as we rotate Nigerian material here and that is where the comparison comes in there. We feel that it is almost equal to nothing but there is an amount of fair rotation to fit their criteria for foreign material."



He added: “They do play our songs but it's only a few that are top there. Currently, ‘Activate’ with Davido is my popular song in Nigeria… Davido is a big star over there so that has given me a big opening."