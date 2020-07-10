Entertainment

Nigerians embrace their upcoming artistes better than Ghanaians – Rashid Metal

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Rashid Metal

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Rashid Metal has said that Nigerians are more welcoming to young talents than Ghanaians.

His comments stemmed from the sharp contrast he noted from his experiences in both countries.



Speaking to Happy FM’s DJ Advicer on the ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ show he lamented how a Ghanaian MC disrespected him even before he could make it to the stage.



“In my country, one MC who was informed of my presence at an event gave excuses that he was too busy and he left the microphone and left. My boys asked me if they should beat him and I stopped them from doing so. That would have affected my image. At the end of the day, I played the show”, he said.



By contrast, he was warmly received by an audience and the MC of a show in Nigeria.



“The biggest show I have had is the African Movies Academy Awards in Nigeria. The way Nigerians received me was more than my own country and I was moved by the introduction that Segun Arinze gave me”.

"The escort alone I received from Nigeria made me realize that Nigerians do not take talents for granted."



"I was down and overwhelmed while performing because I was still wondering how I could be so accepted in another country”.



Rashid Metal noted that Ghanaian music can only gain that international recognition it needs only if there is unity in the fraternity.



Rashid Metal is making a comeback in the music industry after about a five-year break.



He is currently promoting his new song, ‘Allah Mungode’.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.