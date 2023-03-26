1
Nigerians hail DJ for playing Flavour's hit song 'Game Changer' to welcome Peter Obi at Soludo's 'One Year In Office'

Peter Obi, Presidential candidate at Soludo's one year anniversary

Sun, 26 Mar 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Peter Obi, Presidential candidate at Soludo's one year anniversary

Nigerians have applauded the disc jockey DJ, who played Flavour's hit song "Game Changer" to welcome Peter Obi to Governor Charles Soludo's one year anniversary in office.

On Saturday, March 25, Peter Obi attended Soludo's anniversary in Awka, Anambra to show his support.

As he walked through the hall, a massive cheer and standing ovation filled the atmosphere.

The audience who could not stop applauding the former governor shouted aloud moment the DJ played the song "Game Changer".

The song which its lyrics began by The Emperor, the conqueror, The champion, the Lion is here, caused a loud cheer in the room.

The video which is making rounds has got many Nigerians reacting and praising the DJ for playing the right song to introduce Peter Obi.

Below are some reactions;

callme_cruisepapi: Well at this point I just want God to do his thing, this shows how much Grace this man Carries and someone will ask me why I love him so much ?? Guy this is the same thing Sowore is working tirelessly to achieve ( Genuine love from the masses) but one man came and in less than a year the entire country is just some what unified by his beliefs and ideologies

God bless you my president elect #peterobi

havilahdivas101: Kai My Own President when you have Grace you have Grace. Period.Eluuuuu P

datwarrigirl: Omo if na me dem elect as president and citizen dey celebrate another person like this, I go step down make the person rule make I see wentin he go fit do, but no

daddysap: Perfect song, perfect timing!

amyskitchenandtreats: If that DJ was hired by our governor then he shouldn't expect his balance after the event

mrlukeson: The Dj understood his job very well sha but I’m not sure soludo will pay him completely for playing that song.

jennipha_dons: Can we find this DJ and dash him money

tobelite: The Emperor, the conqueror, The champion, the Lion is here, go and verify

iam_theappleofgodseyes: This actually gave me chills....this man is indeed loved....for the first time, we got a candidate that is genuinely loved by a large percentage of the population....even some of the opposition loves him low key but because of their loyalty they won't express it openly....it is indeed well....

Source: www.mynigeria.com
