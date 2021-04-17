Nigerians on social media divided over Akuapem Poloo’s jail sentence

A journey through the comment sections of some popular Nigerian blogs such as ‘KingTundeEdnut, InstablogNaija, LindaIkeji and many others show how Nigerians welcomed the news of Akuapem Poloo’s 90-day jail sentence.

The Ghanaian actress’s punishment was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians after these social media blogs published snippets of some court videos on their pages.



Poloo, who is very much popular in Nigeria, received very harsh comments from some individuals who said the courts should have given her a much stiffer punishment to deter others form repeating the act.



On the other hand, some believed that she should have either been freed or given a more lenient sentence like is mostly done in their country.



It can be recalled that Poloo gained popularity in Nigeria when Cardi B, during her visit to Ghana in 2019, danced with her on stage and also followed her on Instagram.



Akuapem Poloo prior to her sentencing flew to Nigeria to work on a project with some of the country’s popular movie stars.

Read the comments below:

































