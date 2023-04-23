Nii Mantse Aryeequaye has no right over ‘Killer cut’ phrase in Obrafour's song – Rex Omar

GHAMRO Chairman cum musician, Rex Omar

Board Chairman of the Ghana Music Right Organisation (GHAMRO) and Legendary Ghanaian Highlife musician, Rex Omar, has said Nii Mantse Aryeequaye has no copyright over his phrase on Obrafour’s “Oye Ohene Remix” as he claims.

“The law states that the owner of the master tape has the absolute right over the song and not individuals who contributed to the song. Since Obrafour is the owner “Nii Mantse Aryeequaye cannot claim he said ‘killer cut’ on the song so he has no ownership over it.” Rex Omar told Kumasi-based Angel FM.



In the substantive case between Ghanaian legendary rapper Obrafour and Drake, Rex Omar stated clearly that Obrafour has a 100% case against the Canadian rapper.



He explained that the phrase “killer cut” which Nii Mantse Aryeequaye did on the song belongs to him, hence if Drake had contacted him to be recorded on Drake’s song ‘Calling My Name’, Obrafour would have no right over it but since it was sampled from the song ‘Oye Ohene’, there is nothing he can do.



Rex Omar thinks this is the time the interested parties could quietly have a discussion with Obrafour and talk about what they will have for them after the suit and not the discussion people like Nii Mantse are making on social media.



He also noted that since Drake first contacted Obrafour before the release of the song, it means the Canadian rapper was prepared to pay whatever Obrafour will demand.

Obrafour sues Canadian rapper Drake for $10 million dollars



Legendary Ghanaian rapper Obrafour has sued Canadian rapper Drake for sampling his 2003 remix of ‘Oye Ohene’ on his song ‘Calling My Name’ off the Honestly Never Mind album.



In the documents presented to a court in New York, Obrafour stated that Drake infringed on his copyright when he sampled his song without permission.



“Defendants released the Infringing Work on June 17, 2022, despite the fact that an agent of one or more Defendants had previously contacted Obrafour seeking to obtain Obrafour’s permission for the use of the Copyrighted Work in the Infringing Work.”



“Obrafour never granted Defendants permission to use the Copyrighted Work and the Infringing work was released mere days later,” parts of the document read.

The Ghanaian rapper indicated that Drake and other defendants following the release of ‘Calling My Name’ has greatly benefited from his work.



“To date, over the mere 304 days that have elapsed since the Infringing Work was released, the Infringing Work has already been streamed over 4.1 million times on YouTube, streamed over 47,442,160 times on Spotify, and streamed tens of millions of times on Apple Music.”



“In addition to generating enormous sums of global streams and sales across numerous platforms, the Infringing Work has also been exploited by the Defendants via other means, including live performance.”