Nii Saka Brown reveals why many actors die poor

Veteran actor Nii Saka Brown

Veteran actor Nii Saka Brown, who is now Pastor, has shockingly revealed that he has never worn any shoes that cost GH¢200.

The actor made this revelation in an interview with Tony Best on Akoma FM’s Kwantenpon Drive on Thursday, April 29.



He had to respond to why and how some of his colleague veteran actors usually suffer hardship in their old ages way after they retire.



“I just wish no one will be offended for this but, truth is, a lot of my colleagues do not plan their lives well enough to accept that they will not be famous forever.

"So most times they spend all they get from acting without saving or investing a penny. I have never bought any shoes that will cost me even GH¢200 when I have kids to take care of,” he said.



The actor, who has featured in more than 70 movies, also revealed that he believes the only way his children will be happy and comfortable in life is to make sacrifices and save money for their future and will rather buy lands and houses for them than to buy a mobile phone that will cost GH¢2,000 or more.



“I want every child of mine to at least have about 20 plots of land by the time they are grown up. I see this as a battle I am fighting and working very hard towards this,” he said.