Nikki Samonas celebrates 38th birthday with stunning photos

Ghanaian actress and television personality, Nikki Samonas

Ghanaian actress and television personality, Nikk Samonas, has marked her 38th birthday today, September 5, 2023.

Nikki Samonas holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in TV Production majoring in Editing and Animation from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



She has been featured in numerous Ghallywood and Nollywood movies after having played sterling roles that made her recognizable in the entertainment industry in Ghana.



The actress has won some accolades and had various nominations for awards in the movie industry.



In the 2011 City People Entertainment Awards, Best Lead Actress in the comedy series ‘Guy Guy’ at the 2016 Ghana Movie Awards and a few more nominations.



Nikki Samonas disclosed her birthday on her Instagram page with the caption, "One more year around the sun, thank you, God."

The caption was accompanied by two beautiful pictures of herself in a well-styled white outfit to celebrate the occasion.



