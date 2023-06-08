Nikki Samonas sparks conversation with new images showing weight gain

Ghanaian actress, Nikki Samonas

Ghanaian actress, Nikki Samonas, has shared new images of herself on social media, capturing the attention of netizens and sparking a lively debate.

The series of photos, posted on her Instagram account, show Nikki Samonas confidently showcasing her new look as she sits comfortably on a chair.



With a relaxed demeanour, she dons a stylish flowery top and a pair of black pants, while her hair is neatly tied back.



Completing her ensemble, she sports a subtle makeup look that accentuates her weight gain, particularly in her cheeks, which she playfully acknowledges in the caption.



“These chubby cheeks are only for a short time, ok? Second, bombastic side eye!!!,” she captioned on June 7, 2023.



While some social media users praised her for looking good with a little extra weight, others expressed nostalgia for her previous figure.



Her lighthearted remark aimed to address the fact that she had only temporarily gained a little weight and might be on a journey to shed the extra pounds.

However, it was this very caption that sparked an online conversation among netizens.



In some social media reactions, Victoria Lebene reacted by saying, “Who is this” while TikToker, Jacklin Mensah added, “Most beautiful post to have come across today.”



A third stated that “Chubby fits you... Don't lose weight. Maintain it.”











