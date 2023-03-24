0
Nkommo Wo Ho: All about Afia Schwarzenegger's allegations levelled against Mzbel in Josh Laryea's 'rape' case

Gospel singer, Josh Laryea made headlines this week when media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, revisited the circumstances that led to his dismissal from ICGC back in 2017 when he was sighted for sexual misconduct.

On the account of Afia, singer Mzbel wrongfully accused the preacher of rape, leading the church to sack him. Get up to speed with this developing story on Nkommo Wo Ho with Amma Broni.

Also, nominees for the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards have been announced with some surprises. Artistes like rapper Eno Barony have reacted to the snub by VGMA.

Wanlov the Kubolor in an interview with GhanaWeb had some things to clarify in terms of the treatment meted out to members of the queer community in Ghana.

Rapper Medikal, Sister Deborah, Davido, and a host of others made it to this week's episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV.

Get the latest entertainment news and stories that made it to the trends on social media.

Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:

