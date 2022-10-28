0
Nkommo Wo Ho: All about Mzbel and Abeiku Santana's dirty fight

Mzbel And Abeiku 5f.png Singer Mzbel and Abeiku Santana

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Radio presenter, Abeiku Santana, this week recorded his worst-ever experience in the hands of singer Mzbel over his claim that she is a former artiste.

Nana Tonardo and fans of the '16 Years' hitmaker took him to the cleaners, leading to his apology to Mzbel.

Amma Broni serves us with all the latest news in Ghana's showbiz and social media trends in this episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV.

Don't miss the action and the latest stories from the camp of Efia Odo, Jeneral Ntatia, Nana Aba Anamoah, Okra Tom Dawidi, Nana Akua Addo and your favourite celebrities.

Also, some entertainers joined calls for the sacking of Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, over his poor performance in office.

Also, gospel singer, Celestine Donkor, has threatened to sue entertainment pundit, Sally Mann, for defamation. Get the backstory on this developing gist and more.

Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:

