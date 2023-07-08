0
Menu
Entertainment

Nkommo Wo Ho: Blakk Rasta, Adom Otchere slam Sarkodie, Mzbel welcomes baby girl

Video Archive
Sat, 8 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After the release of her memoir, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’, Ghanaians expressed diverse concerns about the book, particularly one that concerned rapper Sarkodie.

A little over a week on, the rapper posted a track titled 'Try Me' on his official YouTube page telling his side of the story.

However, celebrities, including renowned Ghanaian musician and radio presenter, Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta has described the song as vulgar, and childish.

Television presenter, Paul Adom-Otchere has shown his disapproval of the rapper’s response, calling for an apology.

This episode of Nkommo Wo Ho also captures news of Mzbel’s new-born baby and other matters of other Ghanaian celebrities.

Maame Akua Kyei, your host, comes your way again with more interesting updates on this week’s Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed
Okoe Boye spars with Sammy Gyamfi on live TV
Bawumia's aide ‘exposes’ Alan’s boy
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Is KT Hammond conscious when he speaks? – Randy Abbey
Bull dogs attack, kill eight-year-old boy in Kumasi
100 years from now, some Ghanaians will accept LGBTQ+ – Ursula
Related Articles: