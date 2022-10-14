Nkommo Wo Ho: Bulldog takes a dig at Shatta Wale

A lot of action went down in the showbiz industry, with the key being Bulldog's shots fired at his former artiste, Shatta Wale, for his 'bad habits'.

In case you were looking for a 'beef' between the two, Bulldog has clarified that there is absolutely no bad blood, it is all love.



For this reason, he will continue to call the dancehall artiste to order when he goes overboard.



This week on Nkommo Wo Ho, Amma Broni details the backstory to the misunderstanding, which some claim is a publicity stunt put together ahead of Shatta Wale's Gift of God album release on October 17.



Get more updates on the arrest of Nana Agraada, now known as Evangelist Mama Pat, who was picked up by the Ghana Police over fraud allegations made by some members of his church.



Actress Akuapem Poloo also gave social media users something to talk about when she offered her backside to fans during a performance at Manso Datano.

The heat from Efia Odo got to the president of the land, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, whom she tagged as incompetent and hold-heart. What was his crime?



Do not miss all the trending stories and celebrity gist for this week, watch Nkommo Wo Ho for the latest filla on Black Sherif, Prince David Osei and many more.



Watch the video below:







OPDBOG