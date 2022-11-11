0
Nkommo Wo Ho: Bullgod sues Shatta Wale, celebrities worried over economic hardship

Fri, 11 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale and his former artiste manager, Bullgod continue to trend on social media over recent pronouncements by Shatta Wale regarding the death of another artist manager, Fennec Okyere.

Bullgod has subsequently sued Shatta Wale and is seeking damages for the claims he considers defamatory.

Away from the court and Ghanaian actresses Akofa and Juliet Ibrahim have bemoaned the current increment in the prices of fuel as well as foodstuffs in Ghana.

Ghanaian actor Strika of ‘Beast of No Nation’ was spotted this week selling coconut triggering concerns; rapper Medikal’s Twitter account has been suspended after impersonating the president of Ghana.

This week’s ‘Nkommo Wo Ho’ gives details of these alongside the latest development on Davido’s late son, a new song from Nigerian artiste, Tiwa Savage after her sex tape video went viral.

We’ve got these and many more trending stories and celebrity gist for this week.

Join Maame Akua Kyei, sit-in host for ‘Nkommo Wo Ho’ as she gives a breakdown of the major news stories in showbiz, celebrity news, and social media trends for this week.

Watch the video below:>



