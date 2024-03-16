Nkommo Wo Ho: Delay grills Queen of Snapchat, Dulcie Boateng, McBrown narrates poisoning experience

It wasn't all rosy for 'Queen of Snapchat' Dulcie Boateng when she took her turn on the Delay show to be interviewed.

Known to be one of the youngest and wealthiest social media influencers in Ghana, Deloris Frimpong-Manso, popularly known as Delay, sought to find out about her wealth, particularly how she built a four-bedroom house in a year.



Dulcie Boateng told Delay that she single-handedly built the apartment from earnings she accumulated from her activities on Snapchat, including sales and ambassadorial deals.



Her claims which seemed unrealistic and impossible, propelled Delay to challenge Boateng's legitimacy of her earnings and whether she engages in any other illegal activities, but Dulcie insisted that Snapchat is primarily her only source of income.



Meanwhile, controversial Ghanaian socialite Showboy has disclosed some dealings of the Arab Money Group (AMG), of which he is a key member.



He contends that the gang joins an occult group and is backed by different kinds of spirits that each member is fortified with.

Also, entertainment pundit Sally Mann has criticised Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale over what she claims was a poor performance by the artiste during the opening ceremony of the 13th African Games at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.



According to her, Shatta Wale is not living up to his stature and standard, and as the energetic artist that Ghanaians have come to know, adding that his tracklist on the D-day was nothing to write home about as there were better ones he could have played to entertain the fans.



Ghanaian Kumawood actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has narrated how she nearly died and couldn’t eat for 4 days after being poisoned through food.



The actress said she was taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to receive medical treatment after experiencing severe stomach pain from the food she ate.



VKB/OGB