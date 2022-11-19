0
Menu
Entertainment

Nkommo Wo Ho: Eno Barony and Duncan-Williams’ son top trends, Mona4Reall missing in action

Video Archive
Sat, 19 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As we wrap up this year’s season of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV, we channel our attention to all the major celebrity news that made headlines this week.

Eno Barony released a banger for Ghanaian music lovers with her collaboration with Dee Wills the son of preacher, Nicholas Duncan-Williams.

Titled ‘Don’t Judge Me’, the song topped trends all week and received positive feedback.

Amma Broni brings you up to speed with the story surrounding Mona4Reall’s alleged arrest by UK authorities. According to the singer’s team, all the rumours are fake!

Catch all the action in the video below as we serve you with the latest celebrity news, gist, and Showbiz trends on Nkommo Wo Ho from the camp of Efia Odo, Sandra Anobiah, Delay, Afia Schwarzenegger, Moesha Budoung, and many more.

Check out the video below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Related Articles: