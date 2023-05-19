Nkommo Wo Ho: Hajia4Reall's arrest sparks debate in Ghana, Kwadwo Akwaboah mourned

After months of speculation on a purported arrest of Ghanaian socialite, Hajia4Reall, also known as Mona4Reall, a court document has announced her extradition to the United States where she is facing prosecution for her involvement in a love scam amounting to $2 million.

The developing issues made headlines and dominated social media conversations. Some notable celebrities have passed their judgement in regards to how Hajia lived a lavish lifestyle all under the guise of working hard.



The youth have been admonished not to fall victim to celebrities who live fake lives.



Music lovers on the other hand were hard hit by the death of Highlife legend and keyboardist, Kwadwo Akwaboah. The sad news was announced by the son of the singer on May 16, 2023.



Shatta Wale, A Plus, Abieku Santana, Okyeame Kwame, E.L, Kuami Eugene, King Promise and others dominated social media conversation.

