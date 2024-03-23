Nkommo Wo Ho: Highlife legend George Darko is dead, Kuami Eugene involved in accident

The entertainment industry was hit with the sudden demise of Highlife legend George Darko.

The Burger Highlife pioneer died on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, as reported by Hitz FM presenter, Andy Dosty.



Close sources also revealed that before his death, the late George Darko was a regular patient at the Palliative Ward of the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital.



Also within the last week, Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, made headlines after he was involved in a motor accident on the Achimota Overhead, close to the Achimota Forest.



According to an eyewitness account, he rammed his vehicle into the back of a tipper truck at about 11:30 pm on Sunday, March 17, 2024.



He was afterwards transported to the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) where he is believed to be receiving medical care.



Meanwhile, The New Force leader, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, announced a plan to dredge a path that will bring the sea to the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

This wild plan has been met with varied reactions from netizens, including celebrities.



While some have kicked against his plans, others have expressed excitement about the development.



These and many more news packages about your favourite celebrities have been captured in this week’s episode of Nkommo Wo Ho, with your host, Maame Akua Kyei.



Enjoy this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.