Nkommo Wo Ho: KKD slams critics, Shatta Wale disses Ola Michael

Shatta Wale and Ola Michael have started a social media feud after the latter said the former does not deserve a diplomatic passport.

During a discussion on United Showbiz, Ola Michael retorted to calls by the former French ambassador to Ghana, Ann-Sophie Ave, to grant artistes like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy diplomatic passports as a way of promoting the entertainment, culture, and arts industry.



Ola Michael, who was a pundit on the show, contended that Shatta Wale’s character is not worthy of a diplomatic passport, hence, should not be given.



But, after listening to Ola, Shatta Wale who seemed displeased with his comments released a diss song targeted at him and his wife.



In other news, media personality, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD) has hit back at critics of his transgender son, Kwaku Kyei Darkwah.



According to KKD, critics of his son, who is successful and well-established, will be better off focusing on their personal matters rather than poking their noses into his issues.



This episode of Nkommo Wo Ho also captures news of the chilling report of a Nigerian undercover journalist at Agradaa’s church which he terms occultic.

