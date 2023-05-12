Nkommo Wo Ho: Kevin Taylor takes on Nana Yaa Brefo, Ayisha Modi fights for Abass Sariki

Some personalities who made headlines this week chose 'vawulence' or peace with a series of clap back videos that topped social media trends.

Amma Broni brings to you all the major showbiz news on Nkommo Wo Ho from the camp of social media commentator Kevin Taylor and broadcaster Nana Yaa Brefo.



Also, talent manager Ayisha Modi had to publicly come out to explain her marital status with her husband, Abass Sariki, who was rumoured to have grabbed a new wife.



This week's gist also features all the major happenings at the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, which was graced by GhanaWeb.



We bring to you the best-dressed celebrities and musical performances that warmed the hearts of attendees. The reigning VGMA 'Artiste of the Year', Black Sherif, who spoke to GhanaWeb, expressed his gratitude to fans for supporting his craft.



Enjoy all the big stories in Ghana's showbiz, social media trends, as well as news from your favourite celebrities.

Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:











