Nkommo Wo Ho: Kuami Eugene 'confuses' fans, Abiana grilled on social media

On this week's episode of Nkommo Wo Ho, Amma Broni brings you an update on singer, Kuami Eugene's new family, EMPIRE, and his purported exit from Lynx Entertainment.

His tweet dated October 17 raised suspicion about an exit from Richie Mensah's camp.



“I try saaa say I go stay but charley I for leff. Suro Nipa,” Eugene wrote in a now-deleted tweet.



Also, Mentor judge, Abiana finally got 'dirt' on her brand in a viral video that captured her 'disgracing' a singer at this year's auditions.



