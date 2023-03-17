0
Nkommo Wo Ho: McBrown's move to Onua brouhaha, Medikal releases song with Sister Derby

Fri, 17 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Ama McBrown's move from Despite Media to Media General came as a shock to many.

This week's episode of Nkommo Wo Ho with Paula Amma Broni gives you a 360-degree update on the media transfer as well as parties who have tagged the actress and show host as 'ungrateful'.

Some employees of Despie Media made headlines for jabbing McBrown. The news was not without some good wishes from A Plus, Mr Logic, Vim Lady, and Akrobeto.

The media personality also announced that she had no contract with Despite Media, adding that she feels at home at her new workplace.

Enjoy the latest celebrity news from the camp of Medikal, Sister Derby, who released a collaboration titled 'Cold & Trophies' years after their messy breakup.

Mzbel, The Band Fra!, Tems, and others made headlines this week.

Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:

