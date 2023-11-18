Nkommo Wo Ho: Mona Gucci in court over alleged US visa fraud, Agya Koo recounts near-death experience

Media personality, Mona Gucci was in the trends this week when news broke that she was involved in an alleged visa fraud.

Mona is said to have allegedly taken an amount of GH¢103,400.00 from a trader under the pretext of securing United States of America visas for her clients but failed.



She is currently before an Accra Circuit Court but has pleaded not guilty to the allegations made against her while the case has been adjourned to December 11, 2023.



Also, popular businessman Smashwan who received a showdown from his baby mama, Ayisha at the Kotoka International Airport, made headlines after sharing details of a chat he has had with his baby mama indicating how supportive he has been to her.



The chats he shared showed a receipt of recent funds he gave to his baby mama but Ayisha has refuted his claims.



Again, Kumawood actor, Agya Koo was in the news after narrating how the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital saved his life when he was a child.



He disclosed this when he made his appearance at the Heal Komfo Anokye project led by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Agya Koo, through his narration, pledged his support for the hospital.



