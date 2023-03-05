1
Menu
Entertainment

Nkommo Wo Ho: Nigeria elections; celebrities contest for Member of Parliament seat

Video Archive
Sun, 5 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Host of Nkommo Wo Ho, Maame Akua Kyei, brings you up to speed on all the major happenings that happened the past week

The week was packed with celebrity news and gist from your favourite personalities in the entertainment industry.

On March 1st, 2023, Bola Tinubu emerged as the winner of Nigeria's presidential election, defeating his closest rival, Peter Obi, and other contestants.

Many Nigerians celebrated Tinubu's victory, citing his political experience and leadership qualities as reasons for their support.

However, some were not pleased with the outcome, including Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Okanayo, who reportedly failed to celebrate his birthday due to the win.

The news of Tinubu's victory also reached Ghana, where a few celebrities took to social media to express their views on the election results.

Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, and political analyst, Kwame A Plus, were among those who posted on Instagram, congratulating Tinubu and expressing hope for a better relationship between Ghana and Nigeria in a sarcastic manner.

In other news on Nkommo Wo Ho, the Ayawaso Constituency in Ghana's capital, Accra, saw a clash between actor John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah for a parliamentary seat running on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket.



Watch the video below:

Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:



Watch the latest episode of E-Forum



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:



ADA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat