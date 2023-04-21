0
Nkommo Wo Ho: Rundown of Obrafour's $10m lawsuit against Drake

Fri, 21 Apr 2023

Ghana's rap legend, Obrafour, made headlines when news of his lawsuit against Canadian rapper, Drake broke on Wednesday, April 19.

Fans, social media users and industry players have shared their two cents on the developing issue.

Meanwhile, Mantse Aryeequaye has also claimed ownership of the phrase 'Killer Cut' which Drake sampled from Obrafour's track 'Oye Ohene' which features Tinny.

"For the record @iamobrafour filed a law suit to lay claim to my intellectual property without notification. Mike I expect you to tell the truth about this matter or I will," Mantse tweeted on April 19.

Talent manager, Ayisha Modi has also provided a twist to the story.

This week's episode of Nkommo Wo Ho features stories from Okyeame Kwame, Osebo, Shatta Wale, Medikal, E.L, Bogo Blay, Olivetheboy, Asantewaa and many more.

Join Amma Broni as she brings viewers a breakdown of the lawsuit and other matters arising.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
