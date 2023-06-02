Nkommo Wo Ho: Shugatiti turns new leaf, Nana Agradaa advertises manhood enlargement oil

This week witnessed Nana Agradaa also known as Evangelist Mama Pat topping social media trends following the promotion of what she terms as ‘Yesu Mogya Oil’.

She claimed that the oil has the capacity of enlarging the penis to assure sexual satisfaction. A section of the public has urged authorities to call the ‘preacher’ to order adding that her activities go against the gospel.



Join Amma Broni on this special edition of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV as she brings you up to speed on all the happenings in the entertainment circles.



Also, popular nudist, Shugatiti in an interview with blogger Zionfelix announced that she has turned a new leaf.



Shatta Wale, Wiyaala, Nana Ama McBrown, Blakk Rasta, Bullgod, and a host of your favorite celebrities made headlines this week.



Get up to speed with the latest gist, celebrity news, and social media trends on Nkommo Wo Ho.

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:











OPD/OGB