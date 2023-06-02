2
Menu
Entertainment

Nkommo Wo Ho: Shugatiti turns new leaf, Nana Agradaa advertises manhood enlargement oil

Video Archive
Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This week witnessed Nana Agradaa also known as Evangelist Mama Pat topping social media trends following the promotion of what she terms as ‘Yesu Mogya Oil’.

She claimed that the oil has the capacity of enlarging the penis to assure sexual satisfaction. A section of the public has urged authorities to call the ‘preacher’ to order adding that her activities go against the gospel.

Join Amma Broni on this special edition of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV as she brings you up to speed on all the happenings in the entertainment circles.

Also, popular nudist, Shugatiti in an interview with blogger Zionfelix announced that she has turned a new leaf.

Shatta Wale, Wiyaala, Nana Ama McBrown, Blakk Rasta, Bullgod, and a host of your favorite celebrities made headlines this week.

Get up to speed with the latest gist, celebrity news, and social media trends on Nkommo Wo Ho.

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:





OPD/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Related Articles: