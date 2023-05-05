Nkommo Wo Ho: Social media users crown their 'Artiste of the Year' ahead of VGMA

The battle is on, which of the eight nominees- Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Camidoh, KiDi, King Promise, Joe Mettle, and Piesie Esther will emerge the 'Artiste of the Year' at the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards come May 6?

While Black Sherif and Piesie Esther have been tipped to win the ultimate title, some social media users are of the view that this year's awards will receive some big shockers.



Some industry players have equally endorsed Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy to win the title.



This week's episode of Nkommo Wo Ho with Amma Broni details all the top stories surrounding the VGMAs as well as celebrity news from the camp of Gifty Anti, Kuami Eugene, Tracey Boakye, Naace, Nana Frema and Zionfelix.



Met Gala which came off at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City also witnessed some African celebrities like Nigerian artistes, Tems and Burna Boy in attendance.

Get updated with the latest showbiz news that made headlines this week as well as conversations that topped social media trends.



Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:







