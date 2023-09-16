Nkommo Wo Ho: Wendy Shay involved in a car accident; Nigerian artiste Mohbad dead

Wendy Shay made headlines this week with news of her tragic accident which took place on Sunday, September 10, 2023, on the ACP Estate and Kwabenya stretch in Accra.

The ‘Uber driver’ hitmaker’s Jeep Wrangler collided with a tipper truck loaded with sand, which was facing her direction after she attempted to swerve it.



Sharing updates on her health sometime this week, Bullet said Wendy Shay who is still recovering from treatment is likely to be flown to Germany for further checks.



Also, news of the demise of Nigerian artiste Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as MohBad, was captured in the trends.



The family of the deceased released a statement announcing his death on social media amidst outrage and condolences from fans.

The confusion surrounding his cause of death also stirred massive discussions on social media.



Media personality, Andy Dosty, was also captured in the news after making some interesting revelations about his career on the Delay Show.



Join your regular host, Maame Akua Kyei, for more gist in this episode of Nkommo Woho



