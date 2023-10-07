Nkommo Wo Ho: Wendy Shay replies A Plus, Ekow Blankson remembered

Wendy Shay has been captured in the headlines this week, following issues that emanated from her accident.

The Ghanaian songstress responded to claims that some news surrounding her accident had been blown out of proportion for hype.



She tackled political activist cum entertainment pundit, Kwame A Plus, for rubbishing claims that her accident was triggered by spiritual attacks.



Also, controversial Ghanaian musician cum radio personality, Blakk Rasta, was caught in the trends for consistently slamming some politicians.



He became topical for some disparaging comments issued against former Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Enoch Teye Mensah, and former first lady, Theresa Kufuor, who both died on Sunday, October 1, 2023.



This week’s Nkommo Wo Ho also captures the one-year remembrance of the late actor Ekow Blankson.

