Nkonkonsa appointed as official blogger for Ghana Music Awards - USA

Eugene Osafo Nkansah

Ghana's blog, Nkonkonsa, founded by entertainment journalist, Eugene Osafo Nkansah, has been appointed as the official blogger for Ghana Music Awards - USA.

The appointment of Nkonkonsa is aimed at fortifying the scheme as Eugene Osafo Nkansah comes on board with his unmatchable years of journalistic experience and the innumerable roles he and his organization play in the media landscape.



His addition to the Ghana Music Awards - USA (GMA-USA) will bring a new touch to the scheme as well as deliver excellence in promoting and celebrating Ghanaian music on the global stage.



With Eugene's years of commitment to the media, particularly the entertainment space, Nkonkonsa stands out as a credible partner to the Ghana Music Awards - USA.



This therefore tells Nkonkonsa's presence is strategic to the growth of the scheme and the organizers, Nkonkonsa comes to the table with exclusive coverage of events before and during their event.

“As the Official Blogger, Mr. Eugene Osafo will be the voice behind the scenes, bringing you exclusive insights into the world of GMA USA. His passion for storytelling and his keen eye for detail will help capture and share the moments that make GMA-USA a unique and captivating celebration of music”, the organizers stated in a press release.



About Ghana Music Awards - USA



Ghana Music Awards - USA is an awards scheme with a view of encouraging and recognizing Ghanaian musicians in the diaspora, especially in the United States of America.



The scheme is to promote and celebrate Ghanaian music.