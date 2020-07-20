Entertainment

No Ghanaian actor can be compared to me - Agya Koo

Kumawood actor Agya Koo

Agya Koo has emphatically stated that he is the best Ghanaian actor and nobody else comes close to his artistry.

The Kumawood actor speaking to DJ Sirray on Star FM’s Star Entertainment Review, said that many producers think they have gotten a replacement for him so they have decided to sideline him but ‘who Jah bless no one curses’.



He explained that Kumawood actresses have their own competition but when it comes to the male actors, there is none in Ghana who can perform better than him.

"All the male actors are aware that I am the best male actor in Ghana," he said.



The actor, born Kofi Adu, bragging about his craft added that his great performance in the Ghanaian movie industry has earned him a Presidential Award by former President J. A. Kufuor.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.