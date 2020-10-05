3
No Ghanaian artiste can sing and dance better than me - Mr Drew

Mr Drew Pic Musician, Mr Drew

Mon, 5 Oct 2020 Source: GH Base

Budding Ghanaian artiste, Mr drew claims he is a better singer and dancer than anyone in the music industry after he posted a video of him performing and dancing.

Mr Drew was recently in the News after he said that due to COVID-19, he would accept any amount Organizers bring and also perform to their satisfaction.

Posting the video on Instagram, he wrote:

Show me one artist who sings and dances effortlessly like I do .. am waiting ???? #seleyy #letmeknowchallenge

