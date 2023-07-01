No amount of trolls or weak banter can destroy your stides - Yvonne Nelson told

The memoir is titled 'I am not Yvonne Nelson'

Actress and movie producer / director Yvonne Nelson has shared a testimony from a reader about her recently released book 'I am not Yvonne Nelson.'

The post, as shared on her social media handles, celebrates the content of the book whiles defending Yvonne against recent attacks on portions of her book.



The post also pointed to lessons that the book gives to society as a whole before it emphasizes that Yvonne had to be proud in her own right for the book and other achievements she has chalked in life.



"I just wanted to tell you Yvonne, that no amount of trolls or weak attempts to



drag you into banter with anyone can destroy gains you've made in life. You've



written the best book in our life time," it read in part.



The unamed author of the post said in her 31 years, "has there ever been a book that got entertainment shows, political shows and even sports shows discussing. I can't recollect. Remember turbulence is the price we pay for flying so high. So drink Fanta and have a great weekend girl."

Read the full post below:



The book [I am not Yvonne Nelson mentions Peter Ala Adjetey, John Mahama, Nana Addo, Rawlings, lyanya, Genevieve, Jackie, A powerful man of God's name and Michael Owusu.



The book touched the heart of why society should do better, why parents



must be responsible and how good friendship can be life changing.



I just wanted to tell you Yvonne, that no amount of trolls or weak attempts to



drag you into banter with anyone can destroy gains you've made in life. You've

written the best book in our life time.



I was born in 1992 and lived in Ghana till 2015, has there ever been a book that got entertainment shows, political shows and even sports shows discussing. I can't recollect. Remember turbulence is the price we pay for flying so high. So drink Fanta and have a great weekend girl.





You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:





Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch this feature on climate change and its impact on fish and sea life:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb







SARA