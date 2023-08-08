'No evidence' - Rita Edochie slams Yul over his strong evidence against his father, Pete Edochie

Yul Edochie with Judy Austin (left), Rita Edochie (middle) and Pete Edochie (right)

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has criticized her nephew Yul Edochie for using the video he posted as proof against his father Pete Edochie.

Following his explosive interview in which he dissociated himself from Judy Austin, Yul Edochie seems to have let loose his rage toward his father, Pete Edochie.



Yul on his now-active Facebook profile, claimed that a lot of people are unaware of the full tale.



He added that this is how it all started by showing a video of Judy Austin, who was then pregnant, meeting Pete Edochie.



“Many people don’t know the real story. The real story will come out soon. Chief Pete Edochie, Judy Austin, Yul Edochie. This is how it all started”.

Rita Edochie attacked him via her Instagram page, mocking him for his lack of proof while pointing out that he and Judy would keep explaining.



She reaffirmed that hired Ogbommanu employees in Onitsha assisted in the selection of Judy Austin.



She said: “No evidence, una go explain tire. Drama Devil was picked through the help of hired Ogbommanu workers in Onitsha. So bikonu since when picture don turn, una go see evidence”.



